Dogs rescued after large tree falls on Signal Mountain home

(Photo: Chief Eric Mitchell, Signal Mountain Fire Department)

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities report a Signal Mountain home was “destroyed” by a fallen tree on Tuesday. Two dogs were rescued from inside the residence.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said just before noon, a 911 call was received reporting a very large tree that had fallen on top of a house located in the 400 block of Signal Mountain Road. The callers initially advised dispatch that they were not sure if anyone was at the home.

Signal Mountain Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting the massive tree on a house. Officials say firefighters quickly conducted search and rescue efforts to find any survivors. The homeowners were not home but two dogs were rescued, uninjured, from inside the residence.

Signal Mountain Fire Chief, Eric Mitchell, reported the 2,300-square foot home was potentially destroyed. No injuries were reported but HCEMS is on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

