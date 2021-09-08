East Tennessee memorial events honoring 20th anniversary of 9/11

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, the Tribute in Light illuminates in the sky above the Lower Manhattan area of New York, as seen from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is Saturday. To honor those who died during the terrorist attack, several groups throughout East Tennessee will be holding memorial events on Sept. 11.

All of the events listed are on Saturday, Sept. 11 unless noted otherwise.

Memorial Services

At 8 a.m., a Patriot Day Memorial Ceremony will be held on the front steps of the Blount County Courthouse.

Clinch Valley Crossfit will be hosting Plight of the Patriot in downtown Clinton. The ceremonies will begin at 8:46 a.m. Bagpipes will play six times, once for each time a plane crashed or a tower fell.

The city of Knoxville will hold a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at 8:45 a.m. At 8:46, First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Main Street will be closed to traffic between Walnut and Gay streets and KAT’s free trolleys will cease operation during the ceremony.

The Sevier County Lions Club will be holding its 20th remembrance ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Sevier County courthouse. The following roads will be closed during the event:

Court Avenue from Bruce Street to Commerce Street.

Commerce Street from Court Avenue to Lera Court.

Bruce Street from Court Avenue to the SCSO entrance.

There is an interactive memory display at the Sevier County Library for people to leave their reflections of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York. This is the cumulation of the library system’s effort to collect local stories reflecting on the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Memorial Rides

The Blue Knights will be hosting a motorcycle remembrance ride at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. There is a $20 minimum donation per bike. Funds raised will go to Blue Knights COPSRUN, Blount County Rescue Squad and the Knox Public Safety Foundation. The ride starts at Bootlegger Harley-Davidson on Lovell Road and ends at Knoxville Harley-Davidson on Clinton Highway.

Vets 4 Vets Riding Club is hosting a 9/11 remembrance ride at 9:30 p.m. They will meet at the Weigel’s in Kodak.

Post 21 of the American Legion Riders will be holding a memorial ride at 10 a.m. They will leave from the legion post at 1924 E. Main St. in Rogersville. They will then have lunch at Clinch Mountain restaurant.

Stair Climbs, Rucks, and Runs

The Knoxville Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb‘s opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. and the climb will start at 8:46 a.m. at the Sunsphere. The annual event is a way for firefighters and other first responders to honor and remember those who gave their lives on 9/11.

Gold’s Gym in Lenoir City will be hosting a 2,071 step challenge to honor the actions and sacrifices of first responders to the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. The challenge will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and last until 10 p.m. They will be raising donations to benefit the 9/11 Fund.

Workout Anytime Morristown will also be hosting a stair climb challenge at the gym all day, and from 11 a.m. to 2 pm they will be holding a first responders lunch.

The Morgan County Tourism Alliance will be holding a 9/11 5K Color Dash. Check-in will be 11 a.m. at Tanners Cafe, and the race will start at noon. Attendees are asking to bring a change of clothing or swimsuit and a towel for cleanup after the race. Registration is open until 6 p.m. Friday. Click here to register.

Operation Last Mile will be hosting a 9/11 Ruck at 189 JD Yarnell Industrial Parkway in Clinton. Registration will begin at 8:20 a.m. The route brief will begin at 8:45. The ruck will be five miles roundtrip.

If you know of a 9/11 memorial event, share it with us.