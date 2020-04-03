ETSU postpones spring commencement, virtual commencement planned for May

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will postpone its spring commencement as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

ETSU President Brian Noland announced on social media that a virtual commencement has been planned for May 9.

He also said that members of the spring graduating class will be allowed to participate in December’s commencement ceremony.

More details about the virtual commencement will be released at a later time.

With a heavy heart I announce that we will postpone Spring Commencement. In the coming weeks, I will share details about a virtual commencement planned for May 9 and will extend an invitation to the spring graduating class to participate in our December Commencement Exercises. pic.twitter.com/wVHWLQhTkJ — Brian Noland (@ETSUPrez) April 3, 2020

LATEST STORIES