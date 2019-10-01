FAFSA 2020-2021 application opens Tuesday; Sen. Alexander pushes to simplify the process

The FAFSA form is now available for the 2020-2021 school year. Postsecondary education students can begin applying for federal student aid starting Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander also announced legislation, hoping to cut the 108-question application down to 30 questions or less by as early as next year.

This proposal is included in The Student Aid Improvement Act of 2019.

Sen. Alexander also saying, this is the “single biggest impediment to more students enrolling in Tennessee Promise, our state’s free, two year college program. It’s time for Congress to finally make it easier for those families to apply for federal financial aid.”