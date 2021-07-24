Fentress County deputies searching for stolen truck possibly taken by escaped inmate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Fentress County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a stolen truck they say could have been taken by an inmate that escaped on Monday. The department is asking all Fentress County residents and those in surrounding counties to be on the lookout for a silver 2016 Dodge Ram four-door pickup taken from the Darrow Ridge area.

The truck has a license plate from Ridgetop Acres on the front, as well as chrome wheels, dark tinted windows, and a grill guard. The truck license plate number is CSP359. The was stolen some time between 10 p.m. Friday, July 23, and 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24.

Charles Kennedy

The Fentress County Sheriff’s Department said in a release it is “not sure on who stole the vehicle but due to the location of the theft we are considering it to be a possibility that it was stolen by Charles Kennedy.”

Kennedy, 35, is still on the lam after he and Casey Ridenour, 22, escaped the Fentress County Jail. The two took a correctional officer’s car before abandoning it on Delk Street in Jamestown and continuing on foot. Ridenour was captured Tuesday. The men were last seen in the area of Tinchtown Road near the Highland Manor Winery wearing orange pants and white T-shirts.

Kennedy is described as being 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the vehicles location is asked to call the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department at 931-879-8142. If you spot the truck you are asked to call 911 immediately.