Fentress County man facing charges after shooting at 3 people, killing 5 dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Fentress County man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at three people and killing five dogs.

According to an arrest warrant filed in Fentress County, sheriff’s deputies were called Jan. 30 to the Manson Community after receiving a call from a father. The man called the deputies after shots were fired toward his 12-year-old son, his soon-to-be stepson and his girlfriend and their hunting dogs.

The five dogs had bayed a hog and shots were fired in their direction. The three people got away but had to leave their dogs.

When deputies arrived they spoke with Richard Rader. Rader told the authorities he did not shoot at anyone but did admit to shooting the dogs he said were on his property.

An investigation by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office found Rader fired his weapon in a manner that could have caused serious bodily harm or death. The investigators also believe Rader intentially killed the five dogs without cause.

Rader faces three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, five counts of animal cruelty and one count of vandalism under $1,000. He was being held on $75,000 bond.