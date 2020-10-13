Fentress County man sentenced to 27 years for child rape, incest

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Ronnie Lee Clayborn will spend the next 27 years behind bars after being convicted of one count of rape of a child and one count of incest.

Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton announced the sentence Monday. The 27 year sentence is to be served without parole.

Fentress County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jason Duncan investigated and prosecuted the case. The state was represented by Assistant District Attorneys General Apryl C. Bradshaw and Thomas E. Barclay.

Sonni Reagan of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, including their facility dog, Lucia, also assisted throughout the prosecution of this case.

LATEST STORIES