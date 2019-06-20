Help coming to employees at Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Help is on the way for many of those displaced by the closing of one Fentress County hospital.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center has been closed for nearly a week now after losing critical federal funding last week and closing it’s doors temporarily the next day.

State Representative John Windle now even calling for the president of Rennova Health to be prosecuted. Windle says several employees’ unemployment benefits weren’t paid in by the hospital so some won’t be paid while they’re without a job.

“We’ve got to make this right. It’s not fair for people who have children in high school and college and have bills to pay,” Windle said.

While Jamestown Regional is closed, Rep. Windle believes they should be able to draw unemployment benefits. He says some are able to receive unemployment funds under their previous owner, Tennova Health.

A Rennova Health spokesperson tells us they have started a task force to quote, review and correct these matter immediately.

In the meantime, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development will send a rapid response team to the Fentress County Courthouse Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they’ll be there to help employees update job resumes, find benefits, other work and retraining opportunities. Workers who need to file a claim must bring their 2018 w-2, their last pay stub for 2019 and two forms of identification.