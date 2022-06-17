CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The cause of a fire that damaged a historic Chattanooga church has been ruled arson and a person of interest is sought in connection with the incident.

Central parts of the former Highland Park Baptist Church and Tennessee Temple University were destroyed in the fire on June 10, mainly the Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium. More than 100 of the city’s firefighters responded to the 3-alarm fire, along with many other agencies. No injuries were reported.

The property is now part of the Redemption to the Nations Church campus.

“Still photos taken from surveillance footage show a man on a bicycle in the area at the time of the fire,” said Chattanooga Fire Department in a press release on social media. The images show an older white male wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers with thick white soles. He is also wearing a black baseball-style cap and riding a man’s 10-speed bicycle that is dark in color.

Public help is sought to identify the man in the photos as investigators continue building their arson case, the department said.

The public is asked to help identify a man seen near a historic Chattanooga church shortly before a massive fire began. (Photo courtesy of Chattanooga Fire Department)

“Investigators have worked tirelessly on this case, piecing information and evidence together,” the fire department said in the release.

A cash award of up to $5,000 is offered for tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.