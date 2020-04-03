Flash Flood WARNING issued for Cumberland, Putnam counties due to dam break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Nashville issued on Friday a Flash Flood WARNING in northwestern Cumberland County and southeastern Putnam County in Middle Tennessee due to a dam break near Monterey.

The flash flooding warning, active until 11:45 a.m. CST Saturday, comes from a failure of an earthing dam.

According to WKRN, Putnam County dispatch reported the failure around 5:47 p.m. CST

The flooding impact was expected for areas downstream near Verble Hollow to Perdue Farms, according to the NWS report.

Nearby residents are advised to move to higher ground immediately.

