Flash Flood WARNING issued for Cumberland, Putnam counties due to dam break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Nashville issued on Friday a Flash Flood WARNING in northwestern Cumberland County and southeastern Putnam County in Middle Tennessee due to a dam break near Monterey.
The flash flooding warning, active until 11:45 a.m. CST Saturday, comes from a failure of an earthing dam.
According to WKRN, Putnam County dispatch reported the failure around 5:47 p.m. CST
The flooding impact was expected for areas downstream near Verble Hollow to Perdue Farms, according to the NWS report.
Nearby residents are advised to move to higher ground immediately.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 3, 2020
- US extends $350B lifeline to small businesses
- Let’s dance! Enjoy the Living East Tennessee team’s top party song playlist
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teaches daughter to wash hands while singing ‘Moana’ song
- Musicians finding new ways to entertain