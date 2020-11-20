Forestry crews battling wildfire in Fentress County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Forestry crews are battling a wildfire in Fentress County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture 150 acres have been burned south of Jamestown. The fire is burning in a steep, wooded area near Hoodtown Road.

Crews have completed a dozer line around the fire that is 75% contained. The department says no structures are being threatened.

