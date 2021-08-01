Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium postponed due to storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Garth Brooks concert scheduled for Saturday night at Nissan Stadium was postponed after strong storms forced the event into a weather delay.

Nissan Stadium made the call just after 9:15 p.m. to postpone the event for the remainder of the evening “due to existing and forecasted weather.”

Viewers at the concert began sharing videos from the event, several capturing the lightning striking in the area. Numerous Garth Brooks fans also shared images of people taking cover, waiting out the storm, but there was not room for everyone, causing some to become soaked from the rain.

“We are working with local officials in an attempt to reschedule for tomorrow night,” a stadium spokesperson said on the venue’s official Twitter account.

However, just a few hours later, officials said holding the concert Sunday night would not be possible. In a statement from stadium officials, they say, “After collaborating with our vendors and local officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Garth Brookes Stadium Tour at Nissan Stadium. Unfortunately, we were unable to secure adequate safety personnel and provide our standard of fan experience in order to move forward with the concert on Sunday evening.”

After collaborating with our vendors and local officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Nissan Stadium. — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) August 1, 2021

The show was previously delayed for inclement weather just after 8 p.m. Patrons who were planning to attend the concert were being asked to stay in their cars, or enter through gates one or six and shelter in place. Video submitted to News 2 shows hundreds of people packing the interior concourses of the stadium.

In a statement, Nissan Stadium officials say ticket holders will be notified of the new date and times for a future concert. Existing tickets and parking passes will be honors for the rescheduled date.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Garth’s PR team reached out to News 2 clarifying there would be no private concert for first responders/police and that they do hope to reschedule last night’s concert.