GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) warned the public on Saturday that a man wanted by multiple agencies could be in Greene County.

GCSD said Larry Wayne Hipps is considered dangerous and was last seen in the Hot Springs, North Carolina, area.

The department said he could be in the East Tennessee or West North Carolina area and urges anyone with information to call 911 immediately.