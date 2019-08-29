Girl Scouts honor state Senator Massey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds gathered today to recognize, honor and raise money for the Girl Scouts of America.

Thursday marked the annual Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians Trefoil Society luncheon at the Cherokee Country Club.

The afternoon was spent recognizing service in our community.

This year’s honoree was State Senator Becky Duncan Massey, who is a former Girl Scout herself.

Massey is a Republican member of the Tennessee Senate for the sixth district, which includes Knoxville and Knox County.

“She’s a senator now, but she has a lifetime of serving her community. She was the executive director of the Sertoma Center here forever she’s been involved in the Kema Club and served on many boards so she’s a perfect role model of civic engagement,” said Lynn Fugate of the Trefoil Society.

And on the menu for dessert? Sleeves of Girl Scout cookies, of course.