‘God’s given us another day’: Cookeville family reflects during anniversary of deadly tornadoes

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A family is reflecting on their incredible story of survival, one year after a tornado tore through their neighborhood.

Eric and Faith Johnson, along with their two small children, were inside their home when a tornado hit — and they all made it out alive.

“It was just devastating what we went through. There’s days where, many days, we can’t even believe we’re here walking,” Eric said.

But the neighborhood is close and the Johnson family is resilient.

That’s why Eric and Faith decided to replant in the same place they were uprooted.

“We’re excited. Ready to come home. We’ve been ready to come home for quite a while. Ready to bring our kids back here and build the life that we had started,” Faith said.

“We were just broken, so many broken pieces, just scattered this time last year. We’re put together a lot better now, that’s for sure,” Eric said.

Wednesday’s anniversary is heavy and somber, but the Johnson’s have their faith. In fact, it’s what they say has given purpose to an unbelievable experience.

“God’s given us another day, and there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t thank God that we’re here. … I think God is using us as His, and other families as, inspiration to people,” Eric said.

The Johnsons are getting closer to their newest chapter. They say they should be able to move in to their new home in a couple of weeks.