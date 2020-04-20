1  of  2
Gov. McMaster: Some retailers, SC beaches to reopen; social distancing still required

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced during a news conference Monday that he would be reopening some retail establishments, as well as will open up beach access this week.

McMaster said his order closing some retail stores was canceled as of 5 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release, the new order reopens the following retail stores:

  • Furniture and home-furnishings stores
  • Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores
  • Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
  • Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores
  • Sporting goods stores
  • Book, craft, and music stores
  • Flea markets
  • Florists and flower stores

According to the release, all other businesses listed in the previous executive order will remain closed until further notice.

READ: Full executive order from Gov. McMaster

The governor said while the listed retail stores above will reopen, they must adhere to the strict social distancing requirements, which means operating at 20 percent occupancy, or 5 customers per 1,000 square feet.

Businesses must also not let customers congregate within six feet of one another, with the exception of families.

Another order closing South Carolina beaches will be canceled as of noon Tuesday, which removes restrictions on public access points to the state’s beaches, public piers, docks and wharfs.

According to the release, McMaster said he is now delegating to local officials the authority to restrict access to those areas.

McMaster said all other executive orders, including his “Home or Work” order, will remain in effect.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, four additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state in addition to 64 new cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is now at 4,439 with 124 deaths.

DHEC said the four people who died included one elderly person with underlying health conditions in Lancaster County, one elderly person without any underlying conditions from Kershaw County, a middle-aged person with underlying health conditions from Edgefield County and one middle-aged person with no underlying conditions from Clarendon County.

A total of 41,277 tests have been completed by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

  • Aiken County: 1
  • Anderson County: 2
  • Barnwell County: 1
  • Beaufort County: 1
  • Charleston County: 2
  • Cherokee County: 1
  • Clarendon County: 8
  • Darlington County: 5
  • Dillon County: 2
  • Florence County: 4
  • Greenville County: 5
  • Horry County: 1
  • Kershaw County: 3
  • Lexington County: 4
  • Marlboro County: 1
  • Orangeburg County: 1
  • Richland County: 4
  • Spartanburg County: 7
  • Sumter County: 3
  • Williamsburg County: 4
  • York County: 4

