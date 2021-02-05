Greene Co. authorities: 4 charged with abuse of corpse after body found in vehicle Jan. 23

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four people have been charged with failing to report a death and abusing a corpse in Greene County after a man was found dead in a vehicle.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the following people have been charged:

Jennifer Clark – Tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death

Justin L. Tollett – Tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death

Terance James Clark – Tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death

Patricia “PJ” Graham – Tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death, false report

Jennifer Clark (Courtesy: GCSO)

Terance Clark (Courtesy: GCSO)

Patricia ‘PJ’ Graham (Courtesy: GCSO)

Justin Tollett (Courtesy: GCSO)

The charges stem from an investigation that began after Andrew Davenport, 32, of Greeneville, was found dead inside a vehicle along the Highway 70 Bypass on January 23.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greeneville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating Davenport’s death and discovered he had been at a home on Old Knoxville Highway before his death.

Results of the autopsy conducted on Davenport are still pending, according to the release.

“Further investigation revealed that Jennifer Clark, Patricia ‘PJ’ Graham, Terrance Clark, and Justin Tollett failed to report his death and transported his body to the location where it was discovered by Greeneville Police,” the release states.

As of Thursday, February 4, Clark and Tollett have been arrested and are being held in the Greene County Jail.

GCSO reports Graham and Clark are still at-large Thursday.

Anyone with information related to Davenport’s death are asked to call 423-798-1800.