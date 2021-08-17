Greene County church ‘total loss’ after fire

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County church was destroyed in a fire Tuesday.

Sheriff Wesley Holt said the Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church at 400 Sanford Circle was a “total loss.”

Callers reported the fire to Greene County 911 around 4:10 p.m.

Holt said firefighters arrived to find utility lines down and flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters reported the fire under control at 8 p.m.

The sheriff said, as normal procedure with the sheriff’s department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to investigate the cause of the fire.