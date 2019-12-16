Greene County man escapes through courthouse window only to be captured minutes later

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department says a man escaped during a court proceeding on Monday but was captured within minutes.

Vernon Harley, 42 of Greeneville, was being arraigned on drug possession and violation of probation charges when he escaped custody and jumped out of a second-story window at the county courthouse, according to the sheriff’s department.

GCSD says a judge witnessed Harley jump down onto Courthouse Alley and followed him across Depot Street and into Reaves Alley where he was taken into custody by courthouse officers.

Harley’s escape lasted less than four minutes, according to the sheriff’s department. He is now facing an additional charge of escape.

