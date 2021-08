GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) is searching for an inmate who walked away on trustee status at the Greene County Fair.

According to the department, Tyler Blake Worley, 33, walked away from his job while he was sentenced a misdemeanor for violation of probation.

GCSD said he was 60 days from release.

Those with information regarding Worley’s whereabouts should call the GCSD at 423-798-1800.