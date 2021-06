KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for two days. Jimmy Aytes, 34, is 6-foot-1 and weighs 262 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black “Roll Tide” T-shirt and gray sweatpants. According to GCSO, Aytes has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 423-798-1800.