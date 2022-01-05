GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Greene County shooting suspects are now in police custody.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday afternoon that Christopher James Deyton, 24, and Sierra Rochelle Gordon, 20, have turned themselves in.

The department had described the duo as armed and dangerous and urged the public to call 911 if the pair were spotted.

According to Sgt. Jimmy Willet, the shooting occurred a little after 8 p.m. Friday on Bill Jones Road in Afton. One man was injured in the shooting.

Deyton and Gordon were wanted on the following charges:

Four counts of aggravated assault

Four counts of felony reckless endangerment