Greeneville woman accidentally buys loaded handgun at church rummage sale

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman shopping in May at a church rummage sale accidentally bought a loaded Glock 23, believing it was an airsoft gun. Police have since determined the weapon was reported as stolen.

A Greeneville Police Department report says an officer was requested to a home on Pelican Lane on Sunday, June 6. There, a woman told the officer she had went to a rummage sale May 7 at the First Church of God on West Main Street, where a gun was taken out of a bag of clothing and put on a table for sale.

The woman told the officer she wanted to buy the holster the .40-calibur handgun was in and thought the weapon was an airsoft gun. When she got home, she said, she realized it was a Glock 23 and there was a full magazine and “one in the chamber.” The woman told police she then called the youth pastor.

Another woman came forward claiming the gun belonged to her husband, but when she couldn’t provide a proper description of the markings on the side of the weapon it was turned over to police.

Police looked up the serial number of the weapon and found it was reported as stolen on May 8 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The report says the firearm, 11 .40 rounds, a magazine, and a holster were taken in as evidence.

The Greeneville Police Department has turned over its information on the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.