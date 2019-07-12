Armed and dangerous man wanted in Hamblen County

Hamblen County authorities Thursday are searching for an individual considered armed and dangerous after committing a violent crime.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Dean Inman II. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

HCSO confirmed he is wanted for a violent crime, but would not reveal the details at this time.

If you see this individual please contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department at 423-586-3781 or Hamblen County Dispatch at 423-585-2701.

