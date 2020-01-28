Hawkins Co. declared Second Amendment sanctuary

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hawkins County is the latest community in the Volunteer State to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The resolution was unanimously passed at the Hawkins County Commission meeting Monday night.

Second Amendment Sanctuaries work to prevent certain gun control measures that could be perceived as a violation of the Second Amendment – such measure could include universal background checks, high capacity magazine bans and assault weapons bans.

The resolution passed in Hawkins County does not provide any funding for legislators,but does voice the county’s support of the Second Amendment.

LATEST STORIES