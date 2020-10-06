Hawkins County deputies detonate 2 bombs found under house

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County resident told deputies he found two home-made explosives under a home he recently purchased.

The homeowner was checking wiring under his newly-purchased home when he came across a drill case, according to the police report. He took the case to the porch, the report said, opened it and found two homemade explosives wrapped in plastic.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and identified a small metal pipe bomb, complete with a red fuse and a large metal container, the report said.

Deputies alerted the Morristown Bomb Squad, and the second bomb was identified as a “shake bomb,” which the report said the military uses for armored vehicles.

Officials X-rayed both bombs, took them to an adjacent field and detonated them. The bomb squad took the remnants in for analysis.

