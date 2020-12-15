Hawkins County Schools shifting most students to virtual classes through Jan. 8

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hawkins County Schools is going virtual for the remainder of the fall semester and start of the 2021 spring semester due to positive COVID-19 cases, the district said Tuesday.

Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and continuing through Friday, Dec. 18, all sites will move to virtual instruction. Additionally, virtual instruction will also be in place for the week of Jan. 4-8 for most students.

“This is a result of increased positive case counts in the county and quarantine numbers affecting our school sites,” the district said in a social media post.

During the week of Jan. 4-8, small group intervention will be held. That means special needs students, those needing additional support, and those directly contacted by school site staff will attend in-class instruction as directed by school site personnel.

Parents will be contacted individually regarding the need to have their child on-site the first week of January. Transportation will be provided.

Free school meals for children age 0-18 will be available for pick-up at each school site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and Jan. 4-8.

The district is advising parents to check their child’s school website for any schedule changes during the winter break.