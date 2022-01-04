Screenshot of a missing persons flyer from Shenandoah National Park showing Brittany N. Pulley.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 33-year-old female hiker on the Appalachian Trail is missing, according to the Shenandoah National Park. Brittany N. Pulley was last seen on Christmas Eve heading north from McCormick Gap in Virginia.

SEE SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK MISSING PERSONS FLYER

Pulley is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall with green eyes and a fair complexion. Her hair is black and cut above the shoulders, which is different than in the photo Shenandoah National Park posted on social media. The post also says Pulley may be wearing a black coat, navy beanie and black gloves and is equipped with a blue/gray Ozark Trail 1-person tent, a green Teton 65L backpack and a WACOOL hydration pack.

Officials at the national park in Virginia ask anyone who may have seen Pulley to call 540-999-3422 or send an email

McCormick Gap is about 3 miles north of the northern entrance of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Afton, Virginia.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.