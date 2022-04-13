KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — HonorAir Knoxville Flight No. 30 is departing from McGhee Tyson Airport Wednesday morning to take more than 130 East Tennessee military veterans to Washington, D.C.

The veterans are traveling to Washington in the one-day, all-expense paid trip to see the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials, the Marine, Navy and Air Force Memorials and the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

HonorAir Knoxville was established and is presented by Prestige Cleaners. Its goal is to honor East Tennessee World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

Eddie Mannis, president of Prestige Cleaners and Prestige Tuxedos, is the Founder and Chairman of HonorAir Knoxville.

Since October 2007 HonorAir has taken 29 flights and more than 3700 East Tennessee veterans to D.C.