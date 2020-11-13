Industrial accident at Bradley County plant leaves 5 injured

CHARLESTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An industrial accident in Bradley County resulted in five people being treated for injuries Friday morning.

A Bradley County Emergency Management spokesperson confirmed to WTVC NewsChannel 9 the injuries happened at the Wacker Polysilicon plant around 10 a.m. Friday. Officials said there is no impact to the surrounding community.

The injured are being treated at local hospitals, according to a statement.

Very few details have been released at this time but multiple Lifeforce helicopters were seen heading to the business.

Wacker released the following statement to WTVC:

“At approximately 10:15 a.m. this morning, an industrial incident occurred at the WACKER-Charleston site that resulted in injuries to five individuals who are being treated at local hospitals. There was no impact to the community or the environment. The area has been secured and the incident is being investigated. We will share more details as this investigation continues. Our thoughts are with the individuals and their families at this time, and we thank the local emergency response organizations for their support.” Wacker

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.



