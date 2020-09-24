Initial report released on fatal McMinn County plane crash

NIOTA, Tenn. (WATE) — An early National Transportation Safety Board report on a deadly plane crash in McMinn County describes the details surrounding the incident but doesn’t name a cause.

Pilot Timothy Williamson was the only person on board the plane that took off on Sept. 10 from a private airport between Niota and Sweetwater.

Investigators behind the report say the airstrip owner saw no obvious problems when the experimental light-sport plane took off. About a half-mile after takeoff the plane dove and disappeared behind trees.

Federal Aviation Administration officials looked over the burned wreck and checked the controls but no cause was determined.

