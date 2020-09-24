NIOTA, Tenn. (WATE) — An early National Transportation Safety Board report on a deadly plane crash in McMinn County describes the details surrounding the incident but doesn’t name a cause.
Pilot Timothy Williamson was the only person on board the plane that took off on Sept. 10 from a private airport between Niota and Sweetwater.
Investigators behind the report say the airstrip owner saw no obvious problems when the experimental light-sport plane took off. About a half-mile after takeoff the plane dove and disappeared behind trees.
Federal Aviation Administration officials looked over the burned wreck and checked the controls but no cause was determined.
LATEST STORIES
- 85 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport
- Pilot Flying J hiring for 120 positions in Knoxville, surrounding area
- What are some of the nationwide solutions to help students most in need during the pandemic?
- Initial report released on fatal McMinn County plane crash
- Want to name a baby penguin? Tennessee Aquarium hosting annual Serve & Protect auction fundraiser