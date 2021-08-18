Jason Isbell backs out of Rhythm & Roots after festival won’t require vaccine, negative test

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Jason Isbell, who was set to headline the upcoming Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, has announced that he will not be performing at this year’s event.

“We won’t be appearing at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion this year,” Isbell said in a tweet. “Y’all be safe!”

The announcement comes after Rhythm & Roots said it would not require attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result.

Isbell previously announced that proof of vaccination or negative test result would be required to attend any of his future shows. He said he would not perform at any venues that did not have the same policy.

Isbell is scheduled to play Sept. 4 at Bonnaroo in Manchester. The annual music festival is requiring attendees to have a negative test or be vaccinated.

