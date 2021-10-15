JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police have released the identity Friday morning’s fatal shooting in downtown.

According to Capt. Kevin Peters on the scene at 110 Tipton St., the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Friday after an argument erupted between two people.

“About 1:50 this morning, we received a call about shots being fired inside an establishment here,” Peters said. “When initial officers responded, they found out that one subject had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A press release from the department revealed that Jonathan Samuel Love Hall Murphy and an unnamed man began arguing inside the establishment.

Police said Murphy shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.

When police arrived on scene, the release said, they found the victim’s body in the establishment.

Murphy remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

His arraignment is set on Monday, Oct. 18 in Washington County General Session Court.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.