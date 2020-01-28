Breaking News
Kentucky trio arrested, charged with theft of furniture, Corvette, pickup truck and Mercedes Benz

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested three men after they allegedly three vehicles, including a Chevrolet Corvette, and furniture from the same house.

Deputies responded on Jan. 7 to a home on Kentucky Highway 1304. The victim said furniture, a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette, 1990 Mercedes Benz and a 1970 Chevrolet pickup truck were taken.

The Sheriff’s Department took Jeffery Gray, 34, and Letcher Asher, 45, into custody on Jan. 16. Upon the arrest, the department found that three more individuals were involved in the burglary.

Taza Bowling, 27, has since been arrested. Two more arrests are forthcoming the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said.

Gray, Asher and Bowling are facing charges including theft, second-degree burglary and engaging in organized crime.

The Corvette and pickup, along with some of the stolen furniture, were recovered during the investigation.

