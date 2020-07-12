Kingsport church dedicates service to thanking law enforcement

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Sunday morning, Holy Mountain Baptist Church hosted a police officer appreciation day.
The congregation awarded Kingsport Police Chief David Quillen along with Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy with plaques honoring their service in law enforcement.
News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp spoke to pastor Tim Price, who saw Sunday’s event as a way to show officers and deputies the community continues to support them.
“We see the heartache of the families; we see the concern,” Price said. “We want to not only be a blessing to them, but be a blessing to our law enforcement at large to let them know that somebody has got their backs.”
A moment of silence was taken during the service in remembrance of fallen Sullivan County officers Steven Hinkle and Ron White.
