Kingsport man charged with assaulting officer in US Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A Kingsport man is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

A grand jury has indicted Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41 of Kingsport, on charges related to the assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, according to the Department of Justice.

Albuquerque Cosper Head (Photos: FBI)

Head, along with two other individuals, are charged with:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds

Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Head is also facing an additional count of civil disorder.

The Department of Justice says Head was arrested Wednesday.

Kyle James Young, 37 of Redfield, Iowa, and Thomas Sibick, 35 of Buffalo, New York, are the other two suspects facing charges in connection with the assault on Fanone. Young is facing additional counts of civil disorder, assault on an officer, and robbery. Sibick is charged with an additional count of robbery.