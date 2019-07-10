Seymour Volunteer Fire Department breaking ground for expansion

SEYMOUR, Tenn (WATE) The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department breaking ground Wednesday for their SVFD Capital Campaign.

Fire Chief John Linsenbigler saying, “Since we’ve gotten the Safer Grant, the response time has gone down to an average of around seven and a half minutes. Our insurance has dropped saving the citizens we serve fire risk insurance.”

The expansion to the department will mostly be more living area so that more people will be on site at all hours of the day.

They’re asking if anyone would like to support the SVFD Capital Campaign to call their office at (865)-851-1157 , or visit them at www.SeymourVFD.com/donate .