KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amber Ray is the first female graduate of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s powerline technician program. She is now the first female lineworker at the Knoxville Utilities Board.

In a historically male-dominated line of work, Ray makes up part of the 7% of women who work in the industry, according to KUB. She was initially hired by KUB as part of its lineworker apprenticeship program.

“Ray’s class is the most diverse thus far and KUB is eager to continue pursuing progress of diversifying the industry,” KUB said in a press release.

On Monday, Ray will be installing an overhead electric infrastructure, where she will also be sharing her story as one of the country’s few female lineworkers. This event is taking place prior to International Women’s Day on March 8.