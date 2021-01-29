List of East TN pharmacies and clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday released a list of 100 community pharmacies and clinics that will soon be able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
The list includes 24 clinics, 20 chain pharmacies, and 64 local, hometown pharmacies. The state said vaccines are expected to arrive at these locations this week.
The state is allowing the business to decide how and when the vaccinations are given — a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, sign-ups or first-come-first-serve style, for example. Each location will offer whatever method works best for their community.
Here are the COVID-19 community vaccination locations:
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Oak Ridge – Munsey Pharmacy, 106 Administration Road
BLEDSOE COUNTY
- Pikeville – Standefer Pharmacy, 3051 Main St.
BRADLEY COUNTY
- Cleveland – Medical Center Pharmacy, 2401 North Ocoee St.
- Cleveland – Preferred Cherokee Pharmacy, 1690 25th St. NW
CAMPBELL COUNTY
- Jellico – Indian Mountain Clinic, 550 Sunset Trail
CARTER COUNTY
- Elizabethton – Burgie Drug Store, 1000 West G. St.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY
- White House – The Prescription Shop, 614 A Highway 76
- New Tazewell – Cherokee Health Systems New Tazewell, 1596 Highway 33 South
COCKE COUNTY
- Newport – Broadway and Main, 136 East Broadway
GRAINGER COUNTY
- Blaine – Okie’s Pharmacy II, 1050 Rutledge Pike
- Blaine – Blaine Health Center, 880 Rutledge Pike
- Bean Station – Cherokee Health Systems, 1285 Highway 11 West
GREENE COUNTY
- Greeneville – Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions, 1000 Monarch Pointe
- Greeneville – Greene County Drug Store, 906 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2
- Greeneville – Ferry Pharmacy, Inc., 1004 Snapps Ferry Road
HAMBLEN COUNTY
- Morristown – Crescent Center Drugs, 228 North Fairmont Ave.
- Morristown – Walmart, 4331 West Andrew Johnson Highway
- Talbot – Cherokee Health Systems, 6350 West Andrew Johnson Highway
HAMILTON COUNTY
- Chattanooga – Clinica Medicos, 1300 East 23rd St.
LOUDON COUNTY
- Loudon – Preferred Pharmacy Tellico Greens, 101 Cheeyo Way, Suite A
- Loudon – Rocky Top Pharmacy, 702 Grove St.
- Lenoir City – Vistara Pharmacy, 460 Medical Park Drive, Suite 1010
- Lenoir City – Cherokee Health Systems, 501 Adesa Blvd.
MCMINN COUNTY
- Athens – Genoa Healthcare, 1805 Ingleside Ave.
- Englewood – Cherokee Health Systems, Englewood, 3360 Highway 41 North
MONROE COUNTY
- Vonore – Vonore Drug Family Wellness, 1121 Highway 41
- Sweetwater – Wil-Sav Drugs, 800 New Highway 68
MORGAN COUNTY
- Wartburg – Morgan County Medical Center, 224 Old Mill Road
POLK COUNTY
- Copperhill – Tallent Drug Company, 116 West Ocoee St.
RHEA COUNTY
- Dayton – Walmart, 3034 Rhea County Highway
SEVIER COUNTY
- Sevierville – Preferred Pharmacy, 1024 Middle Creek Road
UNICOI COUNTY
- Erwin – Roller Pharmacy, 109 North Main Ave.
- Unicoi – Walmart at 110 Rocky Bottom Drive
UNION COUNTY
- Maynardville – Okie’s Pharmacy, 4221 Maynardville Highway
- Maynardville – Maynardville Drug, 2975 Maynardville Highway