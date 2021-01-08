Man charged with attempted murder of Loudon County deputy, DUI after police pursuit

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A wanted Lenoir City man is under arrest after leading police on a vehicle chase in Loudon County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Isaac Pennington, who had multiple outstanding warrants out of Blount County, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Pennington then fled on Old Highway 95.

During the chase, deputies attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the car. That’s when officials say Pennington veered his car in the direction of the officer, nearly striking him.

Pennington attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody. He is charged with 17 different including attempted first-degree murder, DUI and resisting arrest.

