Mini-van driver killed in crash involving Greene County school bus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The driver of a mini-van was killed in a crash involving a Greene County Schools mini-bus Thursday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

State troopers identified the deceased driver as Donald Crum, 58 of Greeneville.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 11E and Twin Barns Road.

Photo: WJHL

The highway patrol says the school bus was turning onto Twin Barns Road from 11E when it failed to yield to a Chevrolet Silverado. The bus struck the Silverado, causing it to spin and hit a Chevrolet Astro Van driven by Crum, pushing both vehicles off the roadway and causing the Silverado to roll and land on its top.

THP says Crum was not wearing a seatbelt.

The bus driver and an aid who was also on the bus were both transported to a hospital, according to Greene County Director of Schools David McLain.

A highway patrol crash report says that a four-year-old who was on the bus was also injured, but McLain told News Channel 11 that both of the children who were on the bus were OK. A state trooper at the scene also said no children were injured and that both were picked up by their parents.

The highway patrol says citations and criminal charges are pending against the school bus driver.