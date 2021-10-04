KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are searching for a missing man who may be in Knoxville or Virginia after he was last seen leaving a sober living facility last month.

Knoxville Police investigators are seeking public assistance to help locate missing David Dareing, 53, of Knoxville. He was last seen leaving a sober living facility on Sept. 10. He has not made contact with family members since leaving the facility.

Knoxville man David Dareing, 53, was last seen on Sept. 10. He may be in Knoxville or Virginia. Photo: Knoxville Police Dept.

Dareing reportedly left the facility in a white 2005 Land Rover with Texas tags and was heading towards Richmond, Virginia. Investigators say his car was also spotted in Chesapeake, Virginia.

He is described as standing 6’2″, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story.