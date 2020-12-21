Morristown police seeking missing man last seen September 7

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen and heard from on September 7, 2020.

According to a release from MPD, Nathan Timothy Klusman, 38, is a white male with black hair and hazel eyes.

Klusman is described as 6’0″ tall.

He is not wanted for any crime, according to MPD. Authorities and loved ones are hoping to confirm that he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-585-2701.