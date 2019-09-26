National Quartet Convention selling out

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE)- On Wednesday, the LeConte Center kicked off the annual National Quartet Convention.

Gospel trios and quartets come from all around the country and world to take the grand stage in Pigeon Forge for three days.

This year Dr. Robert Jeffress, who worked with President Donald Trump during his campaign, gave a service.

View his interview in the video below:

Also this year, three teenagers took the grand stage for the first time. The singing group is called 3 Heath Brothers.

Last year the group performed on a side stage to the event. This year, they performed in front of thousands to kick off the event.

View the interview with 3 Heath Brothers and hear them sing in the video below:

The National Quartet Convention event runs through Saturday, Sept. 28.