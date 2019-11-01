NC bridge repairs to close I-40 West in Pigeon River Gorge for up to 5 days

JONATHAN CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Emergency repairs to a bridge on Interstate 40 in North Carolina could shut down a portion of westbound I-40 for up to five days.

The recommended detour is to leave Interstate 40 in Asheville and got to Johnson and then go south on Interstate 81 to get back on I-40 at Dandridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday a contractor will replace concrete the bridge over Jonathan Creek and White Oak Road on I-40 West. The interstate will be closed from the U.S. 276 interchange to the Tennessee state line.

The closure could take place any time between Nov. 6 and Nov. 22. NCDOT says residents will receive notice at least 24 hours before the closure begins.

District 14 assistant maintenance engineer Jonathan Woodard says the closure could be as short as 48 hours. Construction dates will depend on weather conditions.

The bridge opened in 1966 and last received significant upgrades 11 years ago.

Driving information:

Drivers desiring to reach points on I-40, west of the state line should take I-40 to Exit 53B (I-240 West) for 5 miles to Exit 4A (I-26 West) and follow that for 74 miles, crossing into Tennessee. Then drivers should take Exit 8A for I-81 South and continue 57 miles to re-access I-40 near Dandridge, Tenn. The detour from Asheville to Dandridge takes about 45 minutes longer than traveling from Asheville through the Pigeon River Gorge.

