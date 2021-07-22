Newport Police captain facing charges stemming from theft involving Greene County church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Newport Police captain is facing a theft charge. Stephen Andrew Higginbotham was indicted by a Greene County grand jury on Monday, July 19.

According to a presentment, Higginbotham exercised control over money belonging to the O&S Chapel United Methodist Church without consent. The stolen property is valued between $10,000 and $60,000.

Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults said Higginbotham has been on unpaid leave since June 30. Theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 is considered a Class C felony in Tennessee. Those found guilty of a Class C felony can be sentenced to a prison terms of three to 15 years, as well as fines of up to $10,000.

