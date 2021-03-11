Nokian Tyres hiring 80 for Dayton factory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Nokian Tyres is seeking approximately 80 workers to complete the hiring phase it launched in January.

The new workers will enable Nokian Tyres to add third and fourth shifts to help meet growing demand for its products in the North American market.

Interested candidates can visit NokianTires.com/DaytonFactory to apply.

Remaining positions include maintenance specialists, production operators and other roles overseeing and executing tire production at one of the most high-tech, sustainable factories in the industry.

Most production positions require the following qualifications:

High school diploma and/or GED

Associate’s degree from an accredited community, technical or vocational college preferred

1-to-2 years of direct experience in a manufacturing environment preferred

Experience with lean/process improvement tools and/or interest in advancing knowledge in this area

Nokian Tyres plans to hire as many as 400 employees to produce tires and oversee operations at the Dayton factory by 2023.