ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was killed in a house fire in McMinn County early on Thursday morning.

The Etowah Fire Department crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Second Street around 2 a.m. Thursday. The fire has been spotted by a police officer on patrol.

Etowah Fire Department Captain Dustin Ruebush said one person was killed in the blaze.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and the Etowah Police Department will investigate the cause of the fire.

Etowah City Fire Department, Etowah Rural Fire Department and AMR ambulance service responded to the incident.