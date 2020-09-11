Ooltewah woman creates candy luge for socially distant trick-or-treating

Ooltewah Candy Luge

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween is right around the corner and due to COVID-19 things may be changing to keep kids and parents safe.

One East Tennessee woman got creative to make sure trick-or-treating is still a part of the festivities.

Nikki Swager says her family loves Halloween, so she started thinking of ways to keep the spooky season fun and safe: enter the candy luge.

“I wanted candy luge to be an easy, affordable DIY option to make trick-or-treating pandemic savvy.”

Nikki Swager

The contraption allows kids to trick-or-treat from a safe distance and with minimal contact.

She’s tested it out with her own children along with neighborhood kids and so far it’s a hit.

