Ooltewah woman creates candy luge for socially distant trick-or-treating

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween is right around the corner and due to COVID-19 things may be changing to keep kids and parents safe.
One East Tennessee woman got creative to make sure trick-or-treating is still a part of the festivities.
Nikki Swager says her family loves Halloween, so she started thinking of ways to keep the spooky season fun and safe: enter the candy luge.
“I wanted candy luge to be an easy, affordable DIY option to make trick-or-treating pandemic savvy.”Nikki Swager
The contraption allows kids to trick-or-treat from a safe distance and with minimal contact.
She’s tested it out with her own children along with neighborhood kids and so far it’s a hit.
