Police identify victim of fatal wrong-way crash on Middlebrook Pike

Police have identified the victim in a fatal wrong-way crash on Middlebrook Pike Sunday.

Juan Ramirez Bonifacio, 48, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Middlebrook Pike when he struck a tractor-trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 10 p.m Sunday, September 1.

Middlebrook Pike is divided by a grass median with curbs on either side. According to a witness, Bonificio had traveled an extended distance driving on the wrong side of the divided highway at times at a high rate of speed.

Drug and alcohol blood testing for Bonifacio is pending at this time.

